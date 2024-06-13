Close
PHOENIX – US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg on Wednesday evening due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The fire also prompted evacuations for people in communities near the fire.

The freeway closure is still in place as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The brush fire flared up around 60 miles outside of downtown Phoenix at milepost 115. The blaze burned between Wickenburg and the junction of US 60 and State Route 74. The westbound lanes of US 60 closed at State Route 74, and the eastbound lanes closed at milepost 113.

There was no estimated time to reopen the US 60, ADOT said. It advised motorists traveling through Wickenburg to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Anyone in the Rio Vista Hills community or homes between mileposts 113 and 118 had to evacuate, according to county officials.

Turtleback Mountain Ranch was Reposa Heights were in “READY” evacuation status as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was reportedly 150 acres with no containment, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center for residents at the Wickenburg Community Center, which is at 160 N. Valentine St.

Devastating impacts of Rose Fire near Wickenburg

The Rose Fire destroyed six homes, according to Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On top of that, the fire threatens 20 to 25 more homes at this time, Davila told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

It has also downed power lines, she added.

RELATED STORIES

“It is human-caused, and it is under investigation,” Davila said. “A fire investigator will be arriving on the incident this morning.”

There have been 642 fires in Arizona this year, she added. People caused 622 of them.

Federal funds to help Arizona firefighters

Arizona officials asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a grant to help fight the fire on Wednesday night.

FEMA authorized the use of federal funds through a Fire Management Assistance Grant, also known as a FMAG, that same night.

The Rose Fire burning in Maricopa County threatens multiple state assets in addition to private homes, FEMA said. That includes:

  • A yard operated by the Arizona Department of Corrections.
  • Transition and distribution lines.
  • The Hassayampa River Preserve in the area.
  • A Department of Public Safety highway patrol station.

“There are six other large fires burning uncontrolled within the state,” FEMA said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 12, 2024.

