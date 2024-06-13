Rose Fire evacuations lifted, highway reopened near Wickenburg

PHOENIX – U.S. 60 reopened in both directions near Wickenburg on Thursday afternoon after the Rose Fire temporarily prompted evacuations for people in communities near the blaze a day earlier.

The left lane in both directions reopened around 2 p.m. after the highway closed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The brush fire flared up around 60 miles outside of downtown Phoenix at milepost 115. The blaze burned between Wickenburg and the junction of U.S. 60 and State Route 74. The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 closed at State Route 74, and the eastbound lanes closed at milepost 113.

Anyone in the Rio Vista Hills community or homes between mileposts 113 and 118 were told to evacuate around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to county officials. All residents evacuated were allowed to return home at 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was 150 acres with no containment, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

#RoseFire: overnight increased humidities & cooler temps helped decrease overall fire activity & kept it from moving. Engines patrolled the fire’s perimeter overnight to ensure fire stayed w/n footprint. Still 150 ac. w/a helo flight scheduled for this morning to provide for… pic.twitter.com/HBiFTBUeEN — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2024

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center for residents at the Wickenburg Community Center, which is at 160 N. Valentine St.

Devastating impacts of Rose Fire near Wickenburg

The Rose Fire destroyed six homes, according to Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On top of that, the fire threatened 20 to 25 more homes, Davila told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

It also downed power lines, she added.

“It is human-caused, and it is under investigation,” Davila said. “A fire investigator will be arriving on the incident this morning.”

There have been 642 fires in Arizona this year, she added. People caused 622 of them.

Federal funds to help Arizona firefighters

Arizona officials asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a grant to help fight the fire on Wednesday night.

FEMA authorized the use of federal funds through a Fire Management Assistance Grant, also known as a FMAG, that same night.

The Rose Fire burning in Maricopa County threatens multiple state assets in addition to private homes, FEMA said. That includes:

A yard operated by the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Transition and distribution lines.

The Hassayampa River Preserve in the area.

A Department of Public Safety highway patrol station.

“There are six other large fires burning uncontrolled within the state,” FEMA said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 12, 2024.

