Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple 5-figure-winning lottery tickets, including $50,000 Powerball slip, sold in Arizona

Jun 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week. (AP Photo...

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week, including a $50,000 Powerball slip.

The Powerball ticket was sold at a Woody’s convenience store in Kingman on Monday. The winning numbers that day were 3, 10, 33, 58 and 59 with a Powerball number of 9.

The winner matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The odds of doing that are 1 in 913,129.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, a $40,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location on Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills on Tuesday. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22 and 24 with a Mega Ball of 8 and Megaplier of 4.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball for the win. Because the ticket purchaser chose to add the $1 Megaplier, the win was multiplied by 4 from an original $10,000 reward. The odds of hitting the prize are 1 in 931,001.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation...

KTAR.com

DOJ expected to release findings from investigation into Phoenix Police Department

The DOJ is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation into civil rights allegations against Phoenix PD.

6 hours ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 06: Arizona republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake looks on as former U...

Associated Press

Kari Lake loses appeals court challenge for 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race

Republican Kari Lake has lost an Arizona appeals court challenge arguing that thousands of Phoenix-area mail ballot signatures were not properly verified when she lost the 2022 governor election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

8 hours ago

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona ...

KTAR.com

US 60 closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to Rose Fire

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

8 hours ago

Jill Biden will be coming to Phoenix on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Jill Biden coming to Phoenix on Saturday for outreach event aimed at older voters

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Phoenix on Saturday for an event that will look to appeal to older voters.

9 hours ago

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday...

KTAR.com

Over 50 people displaced after fire destroys 5 mobile homes in Phoenix

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according PFD.

10 hours ago

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday...

Sponsored Content by

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according PFD.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Multiple 5-figure-winning lottery tickets, including $50,000 Powerball slip, sold in Arizona