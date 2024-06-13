PHOENIX — Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week, including a $50,000 Powerball slip.

The Powerball ticket was sold at a Woody’s convenience store in Kingman on Monday. The winning numbers that day were 3, 10, 33, 58 and 59 with a Powerball number of 9.

The winner matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The odds of doing that are 1 in 913,129.

Additionally, a $40,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Fry’s Food Stores location on Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills on Tuesday. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22 and 24 with a Mega Ball of 8 and Megaplier of 4.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball for the win. Because the ticket purchaser chose to add the $1 Megaplier, the win was multiplied by 4 from an original $10,000 reward. The odds of hitting the prize are 1 in 931,001.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

