Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Cave Creek teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for April

Jun 12, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 10:14 am

Here at KTAR, we celebrate teachers even when school's out...

Bret Lineburg teaches American history and U.S. military history. He also advises a club that connects high school students with veterans. (Photo credits from left to right: from Cactus Shadows High School, Bret Lineburg, Arizona Heritage Project)

(Photo credits from left to right: from Cactus Shadows High School, Bret Lineburg, Arizona Heritage Project)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — School’s out for summer, but here at the KTAR newsroom, we celebrate teachers all year round.

In April, KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos‘ Pay Tribute to a Teacher reward went to a Cave Creek high school teacher. The monthly reward is presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Bret Lineburg loves general American history as well as the history of the U.S. military. He teaches both subjects in his work at Cactus Shadows High School. In fact, he developed the course on military history back in 2018.

Lineburg is passionate about helping veterans, a trait he encourages in his students.

“It really stems from a club that I do called Veterans Heritage Project,” he said. “Me and the students will interview veterans in the community. The kids will actually take their recorded interviews and then write a narrative essay around it.”

RELATED STORIES

Every year, those essays are published in a volume called Since You Asked.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for both the kids and the best but the kids are absolute superstars,” Lineburg said.

How did the Veterans Heritage Project come to be?

These volumes are part of the Arizona Heritage Project, which the Salt River Project started in 2003.

That first year, SRP sponsored five student groups that documented state history, according to the National Council for the Social Studies.

Cactus Shadows High School was one of those recipients. It received $3,000 to archive the town’s Christmas pageant. SRP then renewed its support of the project in 2004. Students started documenting veterans’ stories — and the Veterans Heritage Project has been staying strong ever since.

“We just celebrated our 20th anniversary this year,” Lineburg said. “I started advising the club in 2017 and since then, you know, we’ve interviewed, from the very beginning, about 3,000 veterans.”

Veterans are often hesitant to open up to their families and other adults, but not to high schoolers who are eager to learn, Lineburg added.

“This is an opportunity for them to express their experiences and their feelings in a very non-judgmental, very open and honest forum,” he said. “It’s such a great opportunity for the veterans to share their stories and for the students to understand and empathize with people from a different generation.”

Want to celebrate teachers? Use this form

Community members who would like to nominate a teacher can use this online form.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix to add 790 new shelter beds to help people experiencing homelessness in 2024-25

Six projects to address homelessness in Phoenix by adding more beds are ready to open in the next year, officials said on Wednesday.

22 minutes ago

A sign about safe hiking is seen at the Piestewa Peak hiking area in Phoenix. Phoenix is under an e...

Kevin Stone

Excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix extended through weekend

The current excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix has been extended through the weekend, officials announced early Thursday.

1 hour ago

Rose Fire causes evacuations and closes US 60 in both directions...

KTAR.com

Rose Fire prompts evacuations, highway closure near Wickenburg

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

3 hours ago

Kathryn Hackett King, left, speaks with Arizona Supreme Court justices before taking the oath of of...

Associated Press

Arizona lawmakers to let voters decide on retention rules for Supreme Court justices

Arizona lawmakers agreed to let voters decide in November whether to change the state's judicial retention rules.

4 hours ago

Lightning strikes during a monsoon storm on July 21, 2022, near Mayer, Arizona. The Arizona monsoon...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about official start of Arizona monsoon season

Saturday is the first official day of the Arizona monsoon season. Here's what you can expect to see over the coming weeks.

6 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Cave Creek teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for April