ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona senators excited for influx of $12.5M in funds for aging water infrastructure projects

Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 AM

Aging Arizona infrastructure projects get $12.5M for revitalization...

Three projects are getting almost $12M in funding, authorities announced on Monday. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona’s senators are excited that three projects to fix aging water infrastructure will receive $12.5 million in funding.

The projects, which will modernize outdated water systems, are funded through investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds are part of $520 million allocated for 57 projects across the U.S. last month.

The projects will enhance long-term water sustainability in Arizona and beyond, according to a Monday news release.

“Arizona’s economy and environment depend on a strong, resilient water supply throughout the American West,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

One of the three projects will fix damaged plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam, which is located on Lake Powell, the nation’s second biggest reservoir.

Essentially, there are issues with the dam’s “outlet works,” which refers to four steel pipes, hollow-jet valves and gates for draining or emergency shutdowns. These outlet works release excess water into the Colorado River.

This project will cost over $8.9 million, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

What are the other 2 projects to fix aging infrastructure?

Another sustainability project will get $2.5 million in funds, authorities said.

This project will help maintain the west bypass drain along the last 276 miles of the Colorado River. Basically, authorities will help to repair the road used for operation and maintenance of the drain.

To accomplish this, authorities will install security fencing around stockpile sites to support repair efforts. On top of that, the funding will also help develop, prepare and haul road materials to the area to enable the maintenance project.

The last project is a measure to spend $1 million on Deer Island backwater infrastructure replacement.

The Bureau of Reclamation said this funding will replace debilitated water control infrastructure in the backwater in the Colorado River Indian Tribe Reservation. Doing this will provide greater control of flow and water levels, authorities said.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is delivering results for Arizonans,” Sen. Mark Kelly said in the release. “This investment will strengthen our water infrastructure and ensure families across the state have reliable access to clean water.”

