One of several South Dakota baseball players charged in rape case pleads guilty to lesser felony

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — One of the several former players on an American Legion baseball team in South Dakota charged last year with rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony.

The 19-year-old former Mitchell player pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a felony, according to court documents cited by KELO-TV on Tuesday. Sentencing is in August and as part of a plea agreement, the former player agreed to testify against other defendants.

The American Legion sponsors summer baseball leagues for high school-aged players throughout the U.S.

In August, six players were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Three others were charged in juvenile court. The indictments said the victims were 16 when they were assaulted during a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, in June 2023.

The other players charged in the case are scheduled to be in court for a status hearing July 1.

