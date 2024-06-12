Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man charged with selling guns for use in mass shooting

Jun 12, 2024, 4:25 AM

An image of a jury box to illustrate a story on a grand jury charging. (Pixabay Photo)...

An image of a jury box to illustrate a story on a grand jury charging. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A local man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on charges of allegedly selling guns to be used in a mass shooting.

Mark Prieto, 58, of Prescott allegedly held discussions with two individuals working with the FBI to come up with a plan to commit a mass shooting of African Americans and other minorities to encourage a race war before the 2024 election.

According to a statement released from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Prieto did not know the individuals worked for the FBI and thought they shared his views and also wanted to commit a mass shooting to stir up a race war.

RELATED STORIES

Prieto planned on the mass shooting taking place at a concert in Atlanta that was scheduled for May 14-15.

According to the indictment, Prieto allegedly sold two firearms to one of the individuals, an AK-style rifle on February 25 and an AR-style rifle on March 24.

After the sale, the FBI monitored Prieto’s location while an investigation took place. On May 14, Prieto was eventually stopped by police while driving from Arizona through New Mexico on Interstate 40. Officials said Prieto had seven firearms with him while making the trip.

Prieto was subsequently taken into federal custody and after law enforcement obtained a search warrant, they found more firearms at his home in Prescott, including an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Prieto faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both for Firearms Trafficking and Transfer of Firearm for Use in a Hate Crime. He could also face an additional 10 years in prison, another fine of $250,000, or both for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Salt River Project has been approved to hold water for longer at Roosevelt Dam east of metro Phoeni...

Danny Shapiro

SRP allowed to hold water longer at Roosevelt Dam in Arizona during high runoff seasons

Salt River Project has been approved to hold water for longer at Roosevelt Dam east of metro Phoenix during high runoff seasons.

56 minutes ago

A fountain with horse sculptures is seen in Old Town Scottsdale. The city adopted a new budget for ...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale budget for 2024/25 reflects ‘fiscally cautious’ approach to coming year

The Scottsdale City Council last week adopted what it is calling a “fiscally cautious” budget for the coming year.

2 hours ago

Aging Arizona infrastructure projects get $12.5M for revitalization...

KTAR.com

Arizona senators excited for influx of $12.5M in funds for aging water infrastructure projects

Three aging Arizona infrastructure projects are getting almost $12.5 million in funding to modernize water system and boost water security.

4 hours ago

Kids play in a splash pad at Riverview Park on June 5, 2024, in Mesa. The average Phoenix temperatu...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix experiencing its hottest June on record through 11 days

The average Phoenix temperature for June 1-11 was 94.6 degrees, topping the mark for that period of 94.3 set in 2013.

5 hours ago

Republican senatorial primary debate: Kari Lake won't take part...

Serena O'Sullivan

Republican US Senate hopeful Mark Lamb ‘isn’t surprised’ Kari Lake is skipping primary debate

There will be no Republican senatorial primary debate between Kari Lake and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

6 hours ago

A new elections center has opened in Pinal County ahead of next month's primary. (Balin Overstolz-M...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Pinal County unveils new elections center ahead of July primary

A new elections center has opened in Pinal County ahead of next month's primary, housing several departments related to the elections process.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Arizona man charged with selling guns for use in mass shooting