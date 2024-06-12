Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New poll shows most Arizonans don’t want politicians to police abortion access

Jun 12, 2024, 4:15 AM

Demonstrators hold signs showing their view on abortion. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a highly ...

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated ruling about the state's abortion laws on April 9, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Most Arizona voters don’t want politicians regulating abortion access, according to a new poll released this week.

The survey results came two months after the Arizona Supreme Court overturned a December 2022 appeals court decision that said doctors couldn’t be prosecuted under the pre-statehood abortion ban on April 9.

The ruling effectively set back the clock to an 1864 law that carried a sentence of 2-5 years in prison for doctors or anyone else who assists in an abortion.

However, the Arizona Legislature voted to repeal the 1864 law last month and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2677 on May 2.

Arizona voters’ views on abortion ahead of 2024 election

According to the poll, 52% of Arizona voters would oppose a ballot measure that would give politicians the ability to regulate abortion rights, while 25% of voters would support it.

Data from the poll also found 37% of Republicans would oppose this measure, while 34% of Republicans said they would support the measure.

Of respondents to the poll, 71% of Democrats would oppose this measure while 18% would be in support of it.

The survey of 1,003 registered Arizona voters was conducted May 7-14 and has a margin of error of 3.09%.

“Arizonans are generally averse to handing politicians more regulatory power over voters – we see that pretty clearly with this potential ballot measure,” Noble Predictive Insights Founder and CEO Mike Noble said in a release.

“The bottom line: Democrats see abortion as one of the key issues in 2024, and the pro-choice side is currently winning on this ballot measure,” Noble added.

New poll shows most Arizonans don’t want politicians to police abortion access