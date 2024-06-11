Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album

Jun 11, 2024, 3:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — American investor Martin Shkreli is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly retaining and sharing recordings from a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that he was forced to sell following his 2017 conviction on securities fraud charges.

The lawsuit was brought Monday by a cryptocurrency collective, PleasrDAO, which purchased the only known copy of the album from Shkreli for $4.75 million. The album, “Once Upon a Time is Shaolin,” has not been released to the public, functioning as a rare contemporary art piece since it was auctioned off by the famed hip-hop group in 2015.

In the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, PleasrDAO accused Shkreli of retaining digital copies of the album in violation of their deal and disseminating them widely among his social media followers.

They point to his recent comments on social media boasting of sharing the digital recordings with “thousands of people.” Over the weekend, Shkreli played portions of the album during a livestream he hosted on X, which he called a “Wu tang official listening party,” according to the lawsuit.

Shkreli did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit marks the latest twist for an unusual album created in protest of the devaluation of music in the streaming era, but purchased at auction by Shkreli, a man known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and his “Pharma Bro” persona.

Shkreli was later forced to sell the album — packaged in a hand-crafted silver and nickel case and including a 174-page book wrapped in leather — following his conviction of security fraud charges.

PleasrDAO said it bought the physical copy of the album and its digital rights over two transactions, in 2021 and 2024. They said they understood that Shkreli had destroyed any trace of the album’s files.

“Any dissemination of the Album’s music to the general public greatly diminishes and/or destroys the Album’s value, and significantly damages PleasrDAO’s reputation and ability to commercially exploit the Album,” the lawsuit states.

As of last month, the album was headed to the Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art, which said it planned to host private listening sessions featuring select tracks from the album beginning this week.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks to Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's "Gun Sense University," at the...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s campaign says gun control could be a motivating issue for many voters

Gun control advocates and many Democrats see fresh openings created by hard-line positions of the gun lobby.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama seeks more nitrogen executions, despite concern over the method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out another nitrogen gas execution, months after the state became the first to put a person to death with the previously untested method. The attorney general’s office on Monday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to authorize an execution date for Carey Dale Grayson, who was convicted […]

6 hours ago

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., speaks as the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure wo...

Associated Press

House Democrats trying to stop far-right Project 2025 agenda for a Donald Trump White House

A group of House Democrats is warning about the far-right Project 2025 agenda for a second Trump White House.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for new California city qualifies for November ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has qualified for the Nov. 5 ballot, elections officials said Tuesday. Solano County’s registrar of voters said in a statement that the office verified a sufficient sampling of signatures. California Forever, […]

8 hours ago

Murdered father: Children initially struggled to forgive his killer...

KSL Podcasts/Amy Donaldson

Children of murdered men inherited trauma; can they inherit forgiveness?

The children of 32-year-old Jordan Rasmussen, a murdered father, struggled to forgive his killer, Michael Moore.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

What’s next for Hunter Biden after his conviction on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s legal woes are not over after his conviction on three felony firearms charges in a trial that put a spotlight on his drug-fueled past. Now, President Joe Biden’s son faces sentencing, and another criminal trial on tax charges in the middle of his father’s reelection campaign. Jurors found Hunter […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album