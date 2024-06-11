Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

Jun 11, 2024, 2:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage.

News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to the dispute around 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said it was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.

Television news footage showed the bus striking multiple vehicles and crossing onto the wrong side of a road with police in pursuit. At one point, a police vehicle appears to get in front of the bus, but it kept going.

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt. Atlanta police did not immediately release additional details.

News footage also showed police leading someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks to Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's "Gun Sense University," at the...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s campaign says gun control could be a motivating issue for many voters

Gun control advocates and many Democrats see fresh openings created by hard-line positions of the gun lobby.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama seeks more nitrogen executions, despite concern over the method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out another nitrogen gas execution, months after the state became the first to put a person to death with the previously untested method. The attorney general’s office on Monday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to authorize an execution date for Carey Dale Grayson, who was convicted […]

6 hours ago

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., speaks as the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure wo...

Associated Press

House Democrats trying to stop far-right Project 2025 agenda for a Donald Trump White House

A group of House Democrats is warning about the far-right Project 2025 agenda for a second Trump White House.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for new California city qualifies for November ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has qualified for the Nov. 5 ballot, elections officials said Tuesday. Solano County’s registrar of voters said in a statement that the office verified a sufficient sampling of signatures. California Forever, […]

7 hours ago

Murdered father: Children initially struggled to forgive his killer...

KSL Podcasts/Amy Donaldson

Children of murdered men inherited trauma; can they inherit forgiveness?

The children of 32-year-old Jordan Rasmussen, a murdered father, struggled to forgive his killer, Michael Moore.

8 hours ago

Associated Press

What’s next for Hunter Biden after his conviction on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s legal woes are not over after his conviction on three felony firearms charges in a trial that put a spotlight on his drug-fueled past. Now, President Joe Biden’s son faces sentencing, and another criminal trial on tax charges in the middle of his father’s reelection campaign. Jurors found Hunter […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say