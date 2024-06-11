Close
ARIZONA NEWS

6-year-old boy dead after falling into water and drowning in Mesa

Jun 11, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

A child was taken to the hospital after falling into a pool in Mesa on June 11, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A six-year-old boy died after falling into the water in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Mesa Police Department received a call saying the child was in the water surrounding an apartment complex near Baseline and Power roads, Sgt. Richard Encinas said in an email around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived just before 1:15 p.m., the child had been pulled from the water and a bystander was performing CPR, Encinas added.

The boy was then taken to the hospital and died there.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

This is the 10th drowning incident in Mesa this year, and the fourth fatality, according to authorities.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

