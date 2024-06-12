Close
Arizona receives nearly $15.5 million in talc product settlement with Johnson & Johnson

Jun 12, 2024, 4:05 AM

Arizona will receive nearly $15.5 million as part of a settlement with Johnson & Johnson over its m...

Arizona will receive nearly $15.5 million as part of a settlement with Johnson & Johnson over its marketing of talc products. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona will receive nearly $15.5 million as part of a settlement with Johnson & Johnson over its marketing of talc products, officials announced Tuesday.

The $700 million national settlement involving 43 states was related to the marketing of the company’s baby powder and body powder products that contained talc.

Arizona’s settlement total, pending judicial approval, will be $15,466,308.

“Today’s settlement is a significant victory for Arizonans and consumers nationwide,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “For decades, Johnson & Johnson misled the public about the safety of its talc products.

“By stopping the manufacture and sale of these harmful products and imposing these penalties, we are protecting the health and well-being of countless individuals and ensuring accountability on behalf of consumers.”

Why was Arizona suing Johnson & Johnson?

The states accused Johnson & Johnson of deceptively promoting and misleading consumers on the safety and purity of talc powder products through advertisements.

Johnson & Johnson stopped selling the products, which they had been doing for over 100 years, after the states starting investigating the company.

Other lawsuits by private citizens alleged that the products caused serious health issues that included mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

The manufacturing and sale of its baby powder and body powder products will end as part of the settlement.

Florida, North Carolina and Texas, along with Arizona, led the settlement.

