ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control continues free dog and puppy adoptions

Jun 11, 2024, 9:00 AM

Split panel image, with a woman holding a dog and a sign about free Maricopa County dog adoptions o...

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free dog adoptions through Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Facebook Photos/Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)

(Facebook Photos/Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Facing overcrowding, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is extending a free dog adoption special until Sunday.

The Empty the Shelters event had been scheduled to run from last Wednesday to Sunday, but sponsor Bissell Pet Foundation offered to keep it going for another week.

MCACC is waiving fees for dogs of all ages, making this week a good time to bring home a new furry friend. County adoption fees are regularly $150 for puppies under 5 months old, $50 for adult dogs at the shelter for under 30 days and $25 for senior dogs (6 years and older) and dogs at the shelter for 30 or more days.

On Thursday, MCACC said it was caring for 884 dogs, nearly 250 more than capacity. More than 225 puppers found new homes during the first part of the Empty the Shelters event, MCACC said Monday.

MCACC offers adoptions at three facilities: county shelters in west Phoenix and Mesa and Heidi’s Village in east Phoenix.

All MCACC dog adoptions include spay/neuter surgery for unaltered pets, microchip, vaccines, flea/tick treatment county license/tag.

