Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after single-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

Jun 11, 2024, 7:30 AM

Woman died on Monday after crashing into parked car, police say...

Ramona Barajas-Raya, 50, died on June 10, 2024, police said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman died on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Phoenix, authorities said.

The crash took place in the area of 55th and Campbell avenues around 1:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found 50-year-old Ramona Barajas-Raya with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police said the crash occurred when she was driving northbound on 55th Avenue.

Her car left the roadway, striking a “lawfully parked unoccupied vehicle,” police said.

Authorities don’t know why or how the crash occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Rudy Giuliani, who was processed Monday, June 10, 2024, in the Arizona fake electors cas...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani posts $10K cash bond after being processed in Arizona fake electors case

Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney, was processed Monday in the Arizona fake electors case.

49 minutes ago

Event supports ballot measure to ensure statewide abortion rights...

Serena O'Sullivan

Health care providers gather at Arizona Capitol to show support for abortion ballot measure

Arizona voters may be able to ensure statewide abortion rights — or deny them — when casting ballots during the general election on Nov. 5.

3 hours ago

Teachers can get free school supplies by going to Tempe Four Peaks on Tuesday. (Four Peaks Facebook...

Heidi Hommel

Four Peaks is giving away free school supplies to teachers

Four Peaks Brewing Company is giving away kits full of school supplies to teachers across Arizona as part of their annual giving program.

3 hours ago

Chef Rene Andrade attends the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group on February 13, 2022 in Los ...

KTAR.com

Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix wins Best Chef: Southwest at 2024 James Beard Awards

Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix was named Best Chef: Southwest at the 2024 James Beard Awards, affectionately known as the "Food Oscars."

3 hours ago

The Phoenix Zoo's 6-year-old lioness, Zuri, gave birth to two cubs on Monday. (Phoenix Zoo photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo welcomes 2 African lion cubs for 1st time in nearly 50 years

The Phoenix Zoo welcomed two African lion cubs on Monday, as six-year-old lioness Zuri and eight-year-old Boboo had their first litter.

3 hours ago

Nine Arizona cities rank among the best "staycation" destinations in the country, a study found. (P...

KTAR.com

1 Arizona city ranked in top 10 for US ‘staycation’ destinations

Planning a "staycation" this summer? Despite the heat, Tucson is ranked as a top-10 short-distance destination, with Scottsdale behind.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

1 dead after single-vehicle car crash in Phoenix