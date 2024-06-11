Woman died on Monday after crashing into parked car, police say...

PHOENIX — A woman died on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Phoenix, authorities said.

The crash took place in the area of 55th and Campbell avenues around 1:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found 50-year-old Ramona Barajas-Raya with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police said the crash occurred when she was driving northbound on 55th Avenue.

Her car left the roadway, striking a “lawfully parked unoccupied vehicle,” police said.

Authorities don’t know why or how the crash occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.