Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges in fentanyl poisoning of toddler who died at daycare

Jun 10, 2024, 6:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Two men connected to a toddler’s fatal opioid overdose at a New York City daycare have pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm, prosecutors said.

The men admitted to storing fentanyl in the floorboards of a Bronx daycare’s playroom, prosecutors said.

Felix Herrera Garcia, 35 pleaded guilty Monday to three felony drug trafficking charges, including narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in serious bodily injury. Prosecutors said they secured a guilty plea from Parras Paredes, 38, on one similar count. Both men are from the Bronx.

One 22-month-old child, Nicholas Dominici, died from ingesting fentanyl at the Divino Niño daycare in September. Three other children survived after medics administered the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Herrera fled the U.S. after the overdoses and was on the run in Mexico for about two weeks before he was arrested. Herrera’s wife, allegedly the operator of the daycare, along with one other person, were charged separately with murder, narcotics possession, and assault.

Herrera and Paredes face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

United States News

Associated Press

Attraction starring Disney’s first Black princess replaces ride based on film many viewed as racist

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new attraction starring the first Black Disney princess is opening at the company’s U.S. theme park resorts, and some Disney followers see it as a fitting replacement to a former ride based on a movie that contained racist tropes. The new theme park attraction updates Tiana’s storyline from the 2009 […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Bureau of Land Management shrinks proposed size of controversial Idaho wind farm project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management’s preferred alternative for a proposed large-scale wind energy farm in southern Idaho would shrink its size by nearly half and move it farther from a national historic site. The proposed Lava Ridge wind farm has drawn opposition from government leaders, local ranchers, and people […]

11 hours ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, exits the stage as Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software eng...

Associated Press

Apple leaps into AI with an array of upcoming iPhone features and a ChatGPT deal to smarten up Siri

Apple jumped into the race to bring generative AI to the masses during its WWDC that included new features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system scores early, partial win in court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of a measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system scored an early, partial win in court when a judge ruled that state elections officials did not violate the law or regulations when they let the sponsors correct errors in petition booklets that had already been turned in. Friday’s […]

14 hours ago

Israeli soldiers move near the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from southern Israel, Monday, June 10, 2...

Associated Press

UN Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution endorsing a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Shark attack victims are recovering from life-altering injuries in Florida panhandle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Days after a shark attack in the Florida panhandle cost teenager Lulu Gribbin her left hand and right leg, her mother said the first words she uttered after surgery were “I made it.” Gribbin was one of three people injured in shark attacks Friday over the course of about […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

2 Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges in fentanyl poisoning of toddler who died at daycare