Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say

Jun 10, 2024, 10:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The only survivor of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, prompting authorities to charge the suspect with a fourth count of first-degree murder.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department alleges 34-year-old Luke Truesdell, of Marion, attacked four people with a metal pipe last week at a rural Iowa home near Cedar Rapids. Three people died at the home. The fourth person, 34-year-old Brent Anthony Brown, died two days later, Sheriff Brian Gardner said in a Sunday statement.

Truesdell’s public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the attack, but Gardner has said that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie. He did not elaborate.

Gardner identified the others who were killed as 44-year-old Romondus Lamar Cooper of Cedar Rapids, 26-year-old Keonna Victoria Ryan of Cedar Rapids, and 33-year-old Amanda Sue Parker of Vinton.

United States News

Associated Press

Things to know about FDA warning on paralytic shellfish poisoning in Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers should avoid consuming shellfish from Oregon and Washington state as they may be contaminated with toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. At least 31 people have been sickened in Oregon so far, according to state health officials. Here’s what to know about the federal agency’s advisory. What’s […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously chooses Democrat as chair for 2 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The same Democrat who led the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the contested 2020 presidential election will be back in the helm in the swing state this year after being unanimously elected Monday by the bipartisan panel. Ann Jacobs was the only commission member nominated to serve as chair, reprising the role […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Rev. James Lawson Jr. has died at 95, civil rights leader’s family says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rev. James Lawson Jr., an apostle of nonviolent protest who schooled activists to withstand brutal reactions from white authorities as the civil rights movement gained traction, has died, his family said Monday. He was 95. His family said Monday that Lawson died on Sunday after a short illness in Los […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Truck falls into Ohio sinkhole, briefly trapping worker

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — A public works staffer who responded to a water main break in a northeastern Ohio town was briefly trapped in his work truck Monday when a sinkhole suddenly formed and the vehicle partially fell in, officials said. The worker, whose name was not released, was not injured. The man was alone […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami around 9 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building, Miami police officials said on the social platform X. News helicopters […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul University said it dismissed a part-time biology instructor after she gave an optional assignment related to the Israel-Hamas war. Anne d’Aquino told students in May that they could write about the impact of “genocide in Gaza on human health and biology.” The theme of the spring class at the Chicago school […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say