Truck falls into Ohio sinkhole, briefly trapping worker

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (AP) — A public works staffer who responded to a water main break in a northeastern Ohio town was briefly trapped in his work truck Monday when a sinkhole suddenly formed and the vehicle partially fell in, officials said.

The worker, whose name was not released, was not injured.

The man was alone in the truck when he responded to the scene in Fairlawn, a suburb of Akron, around 5:30 a.m. The sinkhole formed a short time later, and the man was soon able to escape the vehicle and climb to safety.

Town officials estimated the sinkhole to be about 25 feet by 50 feet (7.6 meters by 15.2 meters).

It’s not yet known what caused the water main break or how long the repairs will take, according to the town’s public works department. The break caused a loss of water service to about a dozen homes.

