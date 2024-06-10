PHOENIX – A suspect was wounded in a shootout that ended an overnight standoff with SWAT personnel in eastern Arizona, authorities said Monday morning.

Local authorities called in Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to help with a barricade situation near Show Low, according to DPS. Show Low is about 180 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

The suspect allegedly had been firing at Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of US 60 and Apache County Road 3095, DPS said. White Mountain Regional SWAT was also at the scene.

How did eastern Arizona standoff come to an end?

After hours of negotiations, around 2:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly began shooting at DPS SWAT members, who returned fire.

The suspect was wounded during the shootout. The individual was taken into custody and transported to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The DPS Major Incident Division is investigating the shooting.

No other information was made available.

