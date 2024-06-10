Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect wounded in shootout with DPS SWAT, ending overnight standoff in eastern Arizona

Jun 10, 2024, 8:18 AM

File photo of a DPS cruiser. A suspect was wounded early Monday, June 10, 2024, after exchanging gu...

A suspect was wounded early Monday, June 10, 2024, after exchanging gunfire with Arizona Department of Transportation SWAT in eastern Arizona. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A suspect was wounded in a shootout that ended an overnight standoff with SWAT personnel in eastern Arizona, authorities said Monday morning.

Local authorities called in Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to help with a barricade situation near Show Low, according to DPS. Show Low is about 180 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

The suspect allegedly had been firing at Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of US 60 and Apache County Road 3095, DPS said. White Mountain Regional SWAT was also at the scene.

How did eastern Arizona standoff come to an end?

After hours of negotiations, around 2:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly began shooting at DPS SWAT members, who returned fire.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect was wounded during the shootout. The individual was taken into custody and transported to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The DPS Major Incident Division is investigating the shooting.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Democrats Kris Mayes, left, and Katie Hobbs campaign together in October 2022 before Mayes ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes says her office alone should investigate ‘pay-for-play’ allegations

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office doesn't need help investigating “pay-for-play” allegations that might involve Gov. Katie Hobbs.

1 hour ago

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

2 hours ago

This photo was distributed in a missing person bulletin for James Zoccoli. The Mesa teenager, who w...

KTAR.com

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week died in a hospital Sunday after being found unconscious in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

Kevin Stone

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Suspect wounded in shootout with DPS SWAT, ending overnight standoff in eastern Arizona