Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks lower ahead of Fed meeting, new inflation data

Jun 9, 2024, 10:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street ticked lower early Monday ahead of the latest Federal Reserve policy decision and a slew of new inflation data.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1% before the bell.

The Fed’s latest interest rate policy decision comes after the U.S. central bank wraps up its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Most expect the Fed to leave its benchmark rate alone again, with inflation remaining sticky despite the high interest rates meant to tame it.

A strong labor market has helped to sustain consumer spending and the broader economy, but it has also been complicating the Federal Reserve’s decision on potentially lowering interest rates.

“We are back to the starting point where the Fed could hardly justify a rate cut when jobs data remains strong and inflation is not easing as fast as it should,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

Economic data last week hinted at an economy that is cooling. Manufacturing contracted in May, worker productivity isn’t as strong as economists thought, and job openings are dropping.

After a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday, investors took even more bets off the table that the Fed would cut rates at its July meeting, according to data from CME Group.

The government will release the latest data on consumer and producer prices on Wednesday and Thursday.

All eyes are on Apple Monday when the iPhone maker is expected to announce its much-anticipated and late arrival to the artificial intelligence space.

At its developers conference, Apple is expected to show how it’s using AI to improve its oft-bumbling virtual assistant, Siri. The company also been rumored to be in partnership with OpenAI to bring some elements of ChatGPT to the iPhone, according to unconfirmed reports.

The widely anticipated display of AI to be embedded in the iPhone and other Apple products will be the marquee moment at an event that traditionally previews the next version of software that powers the company’s hardware lineup.

Shares of Southwest Airlines jumped nearly 8% before the bell Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had amassed a $2 billion stake in the airline and planned to push for changes. Southwest lost $231 million in the first quarter of the year and has seen its stock languish below $30 a share since mid-March.

In Europe, the euro fell after French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly following a setback in Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Far-right parties made major gains in parliamentary elections Sunday, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap election. This caused the euro to drop to its lowest price in nearly a month. The euro was trading at $1.0747, down from $1.0778.

The setbacks for incumbent parties cast a shadow across the region. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.6% and Germany’s DAX lost 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.3%.

Markets in Asia ended mixed. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% to 39,038.16 after government data on Monday showed Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized 1.8% pace in January-March, an upward revision from the previously announced 2% drop.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.8% to 2,701.17.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Australia and Taiwan were closed for holidays.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 25 cents to $75.78 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $79.91 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.94 Japanese yen from 156.83 yen.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. The Dow slipped 0.2%.

United States News

Associated Press

In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general’s office is looking into whether Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf courses. A spokeswoman for the office said Monday that it is reviewing whether Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts involving […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

California socialite sentenced to 15 years to life for 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Things to know about FDA warning on paralytic shellfish poisoning in Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers should avoid consuming shellfish from Oregon and Washington state as they may be contaminated with toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. At least 31 people have been sickened in Oregon so far, according to state health officials. Here’s what to know about the federal agency’s advisory. What’s […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously chooses Democrat as chair for 2 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The same Democrat who led the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the contested 2020 presidential election will be back in the helm in the swing state this year after being unanimously elected Monday by the bipartisan panel. Ann Jacobs was the only commission member nominated to serve as chair, reprising the role […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Rev. James Lawson Jr. has died at 95, civil rights leader’s family says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rev. James Lawson Jr., an apostle of nonviolent protest who schooled activists to withstand brutal reactions from white authorities as the civil rights movement gained traction, has died, his family said Monday. He was 95. His family said Monday that Lawson died on Sunday after a short illness in Los […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The only survivor of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, prompting authorities to charge the suspect with a fourth count of first-degree murder. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department alleges 34-year-old Luke Truesdell, of Marion, attacked four people with a metal pipe last week at a rural Iowa home […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks lower ahead of Fed meeting, new inflation data