Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Some nationalities avoid Biden’s asylum ban due to shortage of deportation flights

Jun 10, 2024, 4:25 AM

Border Patrol agents lead a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and pr...

Border Patrol agents lead a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and processed, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, near Dulzura, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Border Patrol arrested Gerardo Henao 14 hours after President Joe Biden suspended asylum processing at the U.S. border with Mexico this week. But instead of being summarily deported, he was dropped off by agents the next day at a San Diego bus stop, where he caught a train to the airport for a flight to Newark, New Jersey.

Henao, who said he left his jewelry business in Medellin, Colombia, because of constant extortion attempts, had one thing working in his favor: a scarcity of deportation flights to that country. Lack of resources, diplomatic limitations and logistical hurdles make it difficult for the Biden administration to impose its sweeping measure on a large scale.

The policy, which took effect Wednesday, has an exception for “operational considerations,” official language acknowledging the government lacks the money and authority to deport everyone subject to the measure, especially people from countries in South America, Asia, Africa and Europe who didn’t start showing up at the border until recently.

RELATED STORIES

The Homeland Security Department said in a detailed document outlining the ban that “demographics and nationalities encountered at the border significantly impact” its ability to deport people.

Thousands of migrants have been deported under the ban so far, according to two senior Homeland Security Department officials who briefed reporters Friday on condition that they not be named. There were 17 deportation flights, including one to Uzbekistan. Those deported include people from Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru and Mexico.

Henao, 59, said a Border Patrol agent told him about the ban after he was picked up Wednesday on a dirt road near a high-voltage power line in the boulder-strewn mountains east of San Diego. The agent processed release papers ordering him to appear in immigration court Oct. 23 in New Jersey. He casually asked Henao why he fled Colombia but didn’t pursue that line of questioning.

“It was nothing,” Henao said at a San Diego transit center, where the Border Patrol dropped off four busloads of migrants in a four-hour span Thursday afternoon. “They took my photo, my fingerprints and that was it.”

Many migrants released that day were from China, India, Colombia and Ecuador. One group included men from Mauritania, Sudan and Ethiopia.

“Hello, if you are arriving right now, you have been released from immigration custody and you can go to the airport,” a volunteer with a bullhorn told the migrants, directing them to a light-rail platform across the parking lot. “You can go for free if you don’t have money for a taxi or an Uber.”

Under the measure, asylum is suspended when arrests for illegal crossings reach 2,500 a day. It ends when they average below 1,500 for a week straight.

Border officials were told to give the highest priority to detaining migrants who can be easily deported, followed by “hard to remove” nationalities requiring at least five days to issue travel documents and then “very hard to remove” nationalities whose governments don’t accept U.S. flights.

The instructions are laid out in a memo to agents that was reported by the New York Post. The Associated Press confirmed its contents with a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been publicly released.

Homeland Security has been clear about the hurdles, said Theresa Cardinal Brown, senior adviser for immigration and border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank.

“There’s a limitation to the resources that the government has for detention and removal of people, and in particular to countries that we have a hard time removing people to because the (other) government is not cooperative,” Brown said. “We can’t detain them indefinitely.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement did 679 deportation flights from January through May, nearly 60% of them to Guatemala and Honduras, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that analyzes flight data. There were 46 flights to Colombia, 42 to Ecuador and 12 to Peru, a relatively small amount considering that tens of thousands enter illegally from those countries every month.

There were only 10 deportation flights during that period to Africa, which has emerged as a major source of migration to the United States. There was just one to China, despite the arrests of nearly 13,000 Chinese migrants.

Mexico is the easiest country for removals because it’s only a matter of driving to the nearest border crossing, but Mexicans accounted for less than 3 of 10 border arrests in the government’s last fiscal year, down from 9 of 10 in 2010. Mexico also takes up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, countries that have limited capacity or willingness to take people back.

Some countries refuse to accept flights to avoid getting overwhelmed themselves, Corey Price, then-director of ICE enforcement and removal operations, said in an interview last year.

“We don’t drive the bus on this,” said Price, who retired last month. “We don’t decide unilaterally, ‘OK, we’re sending your citizen back to you.’ No, that country still has to agree to take them back.”

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana in Washington contributed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Democrats Kris Mayes, left, and Katie Hobbs campaign together in October 2022 before Mayes ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes says her office alone should investigate ‘pay-for-play’ allegations

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office doesn't need help investigating “pay-for-play” allegations that might involve Gov. Katie Hobbs.

30 minutes ago

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

2 hours ago

This photo was distributed in a missing person bulletin for James Zoccoli. The Mesa teenager, who w...

KTAR.com

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week died in a hospital Sunday after being found unconscious in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

Kevin Stone

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Some nationalities avoid Biden’s asylum ban due to shortage of deportation flights