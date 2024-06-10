Overnight fire damages or destroys about 15 boats at Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire early Sunday that damaged or destroyed about 15 boats at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area marina in Nevada.

National Park Service officials said the fire began around 12:30 a.m. and was contained within three hours. Marina staff said the blze started on one boat and the flames then jumped to the others.

One boat owner was treated for burns and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Marina staff said the owners of boats have been notified about the fire.

The recreation area is located on the Arizona-Nevada border.

