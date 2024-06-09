PHOENIX — On June 4, a 19-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in her residence in Gilbert, according to authorities.

The incident occured at an apartment near Ray Road and Loop 202 just after 2:00 a.m.

The victim, Rachel Hansen, was able to call 911 after being shot while sleeping in her home, police said. However, Hansen said she had no idea who broke into her apartment to shoot her.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and rushed Hansen to the hospital, where she did not survive her injuries.

Detectives and Hansen’s family are asking for anyone with information about this case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Reward for any information that leads to an arrest is at $7,000, authorities say.

