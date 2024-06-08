Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

They’re on the edge of glory, and the edge of an art museum, as cliff divers come to Boston

Jun 8, 2024, 7:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Rhiannan Iffland stepped to the edge of a platform nearly seven stories above Boston Harbor, thousands of cheering fans packed onto docks, roofs and sidewalks below, and soared through the air with the city’s skyline disappearing behind her as she rocketed toward the tea-brown water.

All in a day’s work for one of the world’s elite participants in cliff diving — a sport in which sometimes the precipice isn’t a cliff at all. Iffland, from Australia, said the competition among cliff divers jumping from the Institute of Contemporary Art during a Saturday contest in Boston was fierce.

“I know the pressure’s coming — and the young girls are diving super well,” Iffland said after winning the women’s section.

Iffland’s victory was part of cliff diving’s marquee event, which came to the hub of New England as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series made the 100th stop in its history. Participants plunged from up to 90 feet (27 meters) in the air from the waterfront art museum into the chilly harbor below. British diver Aidan Heslop won the men’s competition and said, “We’ve all got our work cut out for us” for the rest of the series.

Boston is the only U.S. stop this year. The series wraps up in Sydney, Australia, in November.

Cliff diving attracts a special kind of athlete, especially when winning means leaping from an art museum into potentially frigid waters below, organizers said.

“These epic athletes train super hard to make sure every leap, somersault, twist and entry is perfect,” organizers said in a statement.

Practice and early competition rounds were held Friday. Judges scores Saturday’s competitive round based on the divers’ form and technique. Two dozen people competed.

It was the third straight year that the popular spectator event has come to Boston. Organizers said it drew 45,000 people for the weekend.

The art museum said in a statement that the event was a visually stunning opportunity for the public and a chance for the athletes to earn “crucial championship points along the way based on their final event positions.”

___

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.

United States News

Associated Press

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 before being captured

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — A rodeo bull hopped a fence surrounding an Oregon arena and ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said. The crowd at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters was singing along with Lee Greenwood’s […]

22 minutes ago

Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Trump scheduled for probation interview Monday, a required step before his July sentencing

Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York probation officials Monday, a required step before his July sentencing.

23 minutes ago

shooting-wisconsin...

Associated Press

Shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party leaves 10 people injured

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Trump is returning to Nevada, one of the top […]

10 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

They’re on the edge of glory, and the edge of an art museum, as cliff divers come to Boston