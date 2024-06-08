Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

In the doghouse: A member of Santa Fe’s K-9 unit is the focus of an internal affairs investigation

Jun 8, 2024, 3:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a puppy, there were high hopes for Ayke to help revive the Santa Fe Police Department’s K-9 program. Now, four years later, the German shepherd is in the doghouse.

He has bitten more people than any other dog in the department’s K-9 unit and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation into an attack in March on one of the department’s own officers. The city also is defending against a lawsuit filed by an officer who underwent plastic surgery after being attacked during a 2022 training exercise, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Police Chief Paul Joye declined a request by the newspaper for an interview, and the investigation is ongoing into the latest incident involving Ayke, who is one of four dogs used by the department.

Like other law enforcement agencies across the nation, the Santa Fe police force contends that K-9 units can be helpful when trying to detect illicit drugs or explosive materials or apprehend suspects.

Several states earlier this year were considering legislative proposals that would impose tougher penalties for harming or killing police dogs, with supporters noting that thousands of dollars are spent on training and that in many cases the animals are like family to their handlers.

Still, injuries caused by the animals have made headlines in Ohio, Utah and elsewhere in recent years.

The Marshall Project noted in 2020 that while there was no national database for tracking the use of K-9s, an investigation found that bites were documented in nearly every state. The nonprofit group also noted that excessive force lawsuits over dog bites are difficult to win, as police officers are often shielded from liability and federal civil rights laws don’t typically cover bystanders who are bitten by mistake.

In Santa Fe, Ayke is still on the job. Deputy Police Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email that the department is confident the dog doesn’t represent a danger to the public.

In response to a question about the potential drawbacks of using the dogs, Valdez responded: “Police K-9s are a valuable asset for our community, when properly utilized there are no cons.”

The police department purchased each of the animals for about $4,400 and paid $2,200 for their initial certification course, Valdez said. The department spends about $4,800 annually on dog food and another $2,000 on veterinarian care.

The department requires K-9 units to complete at least 320 hours of training per year and for handlers to undergo physical and psychological well-being testing. The police dogs are certified by the Arizona-based National Police Canine Association.

Every bite by a police dog must be documented, according to Santa Fe’s policy. Those instances are reviewed to determine if policy was followed and if any corrective action for the handler is needed, Valdez said.

United States News

shooting-wisconsin...

Associated Press

Shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party leaves 10 people injured

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Trump is returning to Nevada, one of the top […]

9 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

19 hours ago

israel hostages rescued...

Associated Press

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken by Hamas, 210 Palestinians reported dead

Israel carried out its largest rescue operation since the war with Hamas began. Four hostages were freed and the military says they're well.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left three people dead and two others injured early Saturday, police said. Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing. Police said in a news […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

In the doghouse: A member of Santa Fe’s K-9 unit is the focus of an internal affairs investigation