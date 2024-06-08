Overnight stabbing leaves one dead, one in jail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a west Valley stabbing that occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and one man in jail facing murder charges.

On Saturday, around 12:35 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they encountered 37-year-old Robert Downs – who matched the description of the suspect in the stabbing – and arrested him without incident.

The victim, another adult male, was found with at least one stab wound and did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identity the victim.

