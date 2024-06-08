US 60 reopened after crash closed lanes in both directions near Superior
Jun 8, 2024, 11:20 AM | Updated: 3:43 pm
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX – US 60 was reopened around 3:37 p.m. near Superior after a crash closed the highway in both directions late Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.
The closure was due to a crash at milepost 231 near Queen Creek Canyon Road.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route while the highway was closed.
