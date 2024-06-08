Glendale expands water conservation rebate program

PHOENIX — The City of Glendale is expanding its water conservation rebates.

The city has received a $450,000 grant from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority to pay for the expansion of these rebates, which will be used to enhance the current water conservation program.

This program provides financial incentives to Glendale water customers who undertake conservation efforts and efficiency upgrades.

Properties that receive water service from the City of Glendale, and that are in good financial standing, may apply for the rebates online.

“I am thrilled to share the great news about this expanded program that will allow our customers to continue or start more sustainable practices that will help preserve this natural resource while

allowing them to save money simultaneously,” Joanne Toms, the city’s environmental programs administrator, said in a press release. “We are grateful for this infusion of funding that will help our city keep planning and flourishing while expanding reliable water resources in our dynamic, quickly growing community. Everyone needs to do their part to use water wisely.”

Landscaping

Those who have single-family residential properties can save money if they permanently reduce the amount of water used through the installation of xeriscape and/or artificial grass at new homes or convert grass lawns to xeriscape and/or artificial grass at existing homes.

Residents can reap the benefits of a new home xeriscape installation by receiving a rebate of up to $500 for xeriscape (50 cents per square foot) and up to $250 for artificial grass (25 cents per square foot). The benefits are even greater for existing home xeriscape conversion, which allows residents to get up to $3,000 for xeriscape ($1 per square foot).

Multi-family properties, homeowners’ associations, commercial properties and schools that receive water from the City of Glendale also can save by practicing sustainability. They are eligible to apply for rebates on landscape conversion.

Toilets

The City of Glendale provides a rebate of up to $100 for those who replace older, inefficient tank toilets with new water-efficient, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) WaterSense-labeled toilets.

To qualify, the toilets being replaced must meet or exceed the existing federal standard of 1.6 gallons per flush, and the new toilet must be a WaterSense-labeled product listed on the WaterSense product search.

Laundry

The City of Glendale provides a rebate of up to $200 for the replacement of inefficient, older clothes washers with energy and water-efficient EPA ENERGY STAR labeled clothes washers.

To be eligible, the new clothes washer must be an ENERGY STAR labeled appliance listed on the ENERGY STAR Product Search with an Integrated Water Factor (IWF) of 3.2 or lower.

