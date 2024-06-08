PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of US 60 reopened in Mesa around 9:57 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed due to a crash at milepost 187 near Higley Road, ADOT said. The closure began at Power Road around 6:50 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

ADOT advised motorists who were heading west to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

