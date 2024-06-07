Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Seven charged in smuggling migrants in sweltering secret compartment with little water

Jun 7, 2024, 4:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Seven people in southern Texas have been charged after endangering nearly two dozen migrants smuggled in a secret trailer compartment during high temperatures and with little water, authorities said. One person remained hospitalized on Friday.

Following a tip of a smuggling operation, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday morning found 26 migrants in a residence near San Antonio that Sheriff Javier Salazar called a “shack” with holes in the floor and no water.

Salazar said he did not know when the migrants crossed the border but believed they were driven to the area from the border city of Laredo, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) away.

The migrants had been in the trailer’s secret compartment for three hours, Salazar said. Temperatures in San Antonio were in the high 90s Thursday afternoon and were expected to top 100, according to the National Weather Service.

Seven men ranging from 21 to 45 years old were arrested and are facing state felony charges that include human smuggling, engaging in organized criminal activity, operating a stash house and evading arrest.

Twelve people were initially sent to the hospital for minor and heat-related injuries, but by Friday, only one migrant remained hospitalized due to dehydration and “cardiac related issues,” according to a Friday news release.

The smuggled people were originally from Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela and Guatemala and their ages ranged from 18 to 54. Six of them were women.

San Antonio was the site of the nation’s deadliest human smuggling episode in June 2022, when 53 migrants, including eight children, died after being trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer that had been driven from Laredo.

That trailer had a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit. When authorities found it on a remote San Antonio road, 48 migrants were already dead and five more later died at hospitals.

United States News

shooting-wisconsin...

Associated Press

Shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party leaves 10 people injured

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Trump is returning to Nevada, one of the top […]

8 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

18 hours ago

israel hostages rescued...

Associated Press

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken by Hamas, 210 Palestinians reported dead

Israel carried out its largest rescue operation since the war with Hamas began. Four hostages were freed and the military says they're well.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

In the doghouse: A member of Santa Fe’s K-9 unit is the focus of an internal affairs investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a puppy, there were high hopes for Ayke to help revive the Santa Fe Police Department’s K-9 program. Now, four years later, the German shepherd is in the doghouse. He has bitten more people than any other dog in the department’s K-9 unit and is the subject of an […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Seven charged in smuggling migrants in sweltering secret compartment with little water