UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jun 7, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: Jun 8, 2024, 11:48 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

