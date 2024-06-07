Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Some Florida Panhandle beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after 2 reported shark attacks

Jun 7, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEACREST, Fla. (AP) — Two reported shark attacks Friday led authorities to temporary close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle.

The first attack happened in the afternoon when a woman was injured by a shark near Watersound, the county sheriff’s office said. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Later in the day, firefighters responded to an incident near Inlet Beach “following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The water is now closed to the public in Walton County,” the office wrote in a social media post.

The condition of the two people and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Also Friday, in Hawaii, a woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack in the waters off the island of Oahu, officials said.

Shark attacks are rare, according to experts.

There were 69 unprovoked bites last year worldwide, and 10 of those were fatal, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. That was higher than the recent average of six deaths per year.

United States News

Associated Press

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 before being captured

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — A rodeo bull hopped a fence surrounding an Oregon arena and ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said. The crowd at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters was singing along with Lee Greenwood’s […]

24 minutes ago

Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Trump scheduled for probation interview Monday, a required step before his July sentencing

Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York probation officials Monday, a required step before his July sentencing.

25 minutes ago

shooting-wisconsin...

Associated Press

Shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party leaves 10 people injured

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Trump is returning to Nevada, one of the top […]

10 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Some Florida Panhandle beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after 2 reported shark attacks