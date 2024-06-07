Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutor won’t file criminal charges over purchase of $19K lectern by Arkansas governor’s office

Jun 7, 2024, 3:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor said Friday he will not file any criminal charges over the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the office of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that attracted nationwide scrutiny.

An audit had found the purchase potentially violated state laws on purchasing, state property and government records. But Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones said that after a “thorough review of the report and supporting documents,” his office determined “criminal charges are not warranted.”

There is “insufficient proof of criminal conduct,” Jones said in a letter Friday to auditor Roger Norman.

Norman said in an email he had no comment.

Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Jones’ review confirmed what the governor’s office had said all along.

“We followed the law, reimbursed the state with private funds, and this was nothing more than a ridiculous controversy manufactured by the far left,” Henning said in an email statement.

The lectern for Sanders, who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump and has been widely viewed as a potential candidate to be his running mate, has drawn attention ranging from late night host Jimmy Kimmel to The New York Times.

The blue and wood-paneled lectern was bought last June with a state credit card for $19,029.25 from an events company in Virginia. The Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase on Sept. 14, and Sanders’ office has called the use of the state credit card an accounting error. Sanders’ office said it received the lectern in August.

Similar lectern models are listed online for $7,500 or less.

Arkansas lawmakers last year approved the request to review the purchase of the lectern. The subsequent audit said Sanders’ office potentially illegally tampered with public records when the words “to be reimbursed” were added to the original invoice for the lectern after the state GOP paid for it in September.

Jones said Friday the executive assistant who made that notation did not “knowingly ‘make a false entry in or falsely alter any public record,’ or erase, obliterate, remove, destroy, or conceal a public record.”

“Further, there is insufficient proof to show that the notation was added with the ‘purpose of impairing the verity, legibility, or availability of a public record,’ ” Jones said.

Sanders’ office and auditors disputed whether the governor and other constitutional officers are subject to the purchasing and property rules she was accused of violating. The audit said the governor’s office did not follow the steps laid out in state law for agencies to dispose of state property.

Jones said Arkansas law is not clear as to whether the provisions of the General Accounting and Budgetary Procedures Law apply to constitutional officers. He noted the differing interpretations of the law by auditors and the Arkansas Governor’s Office.

“Given the multiple interpretations of the GABPL and the ambiguity over whether it applies to the AGO, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the statute was knowingly violated,” the letter said.

United States News

Associated Press

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, injures 3 before being captured

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — A rodeo bull hopped a fence surrounding an Oregon arena and ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said. The crowd at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters was singing along with Lee Greenwood’s […]

24 minutes ago

Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Trump scheduled for probation interview Monday, a required step before his July sentencing

Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York probation officials Monday, a required step before his July sentencing.

25 minutes ago

shooting-wisconsin...

Associated Press

Shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party leaves 10 people injured

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana U.S. Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business as he sought on Sunday to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes during the first debate in a contest that could tip the balance of power in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump is holding outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign hired extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowed supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius). Trump is returning to Nevada, one of the top […]

10 hours ago

A county employee carries stacks of ballots in the sorting area of the mail ballot processing room ...

Associated Press

A local race in Nevada’s primary could have implications for elections in Arizona

Issues surrounding election conspiracies have surfaced in a local race in Nevada, which are similar issues found throughout Arizona.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Prosecutor won’t file criminal charges over purchase of $19K lectern by Arkansas governor’s office