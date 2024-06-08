Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

Here are your options for resetting your forgotten passwords

Jun 8, 2024, 5:45 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY KEN COLBURN, DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: I’ve forgotten the password for my Windows laptop and can’t get in. What are my options?

A: Digital security is a challenge for every company to manage as they try to balance security with usability for its users.

If a forgotten password is easily reset, it’s not much of a security barrier, which is why resetting can get complicated.

The exact operating system and any steps you may have taken when it was originally set up will substantially determine your specific options.

Microsoft offers some suggestions for resetting your password, but clearly states: ‘if these options don’t work, Microsoft support engineers can’t help you retrieve or circumvent a lost or forgotten password.’

If none of the following works, you’ll likely have to wipe everything out and start over.

Security Questions

In Windows 10 and 11, If you added security questions during the initial setup, you can click the ‘Reset password’ link on the sign-in screen and answer the security questions to allow you to enter a new password.

Microsoft Account Reset

If you use a Microsoft account to sign in to your computer, you can attempt a password reset provided you know your account name.

Click the ‘Forgotten your password?’ link, which will take you to a page that will attempt to verify your identity by sending a code to the associated email address or phone number for that account.

It will require you to retype the first part of the email address or the last four digits of the phone number displayed before you can click the ‘Get code’ button.

This reset requires you to have access to either of those options via a smartphone or another computer that can access the registered email account to receive the code for resetting the password.

If you no longer have access to the email address and the cell number listed, things can get more complicated. Your next step would be the try the online ‘Sign-in Helper’ from another device.

Use Another Admin Account

If you have more than one user account set up on the computer, you can use the other account to reset your password as long as it has administrative rights.

Once you’ve logged in with that account (Windows 11), go to Settings > Accounts > Family & other users, which should show all the accounts on your computer.

In Windows 10, go to the Control Panel, click on ‘User Accounts’ then navigate to the ‘Manager another account’ option.

Once you click on the other account, a password reset option should appear at the bottom.

3rd Party Tools

There are several tools you can find online that offer password reset services, but they’ll be useless if your computer has the BitLocker encryption enabled, and the drive is locked.

If you decide to try any of these tools, make sure you have a good backup in the event something goes wrong or you could lose all your data.

Be Proactive

We see this scenario regularly in our shops and suggest that while everything is working great, take the time to create a password reset disk in case you forget your password down the road.

The steps for both Windows 10 and 11 are posted here.

Data Doctors

Several plugs are seen attached to a power strip surge protector....

Data Doctors

Here’s what you need to know before buying a power strip to protect multiple devices

If you are looking for a power strip to protect a large number of devices, here's what you need to know before buying one.

8 days ago

Find something you downloaded: Steps for Android, iOS...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Arizonans: Can’t find something you downloaded to your smartphone a while ago? Try this

Want to find something you downloaded to your smartphone? Files can be easy to use. Follow these steps for Androids and iOS.

15 days ago

Moving your Cox email to Yahoo Mail? Learn about the transition process, from webmail access to ema...

Data Doctors

Data doctors: Beware of Cox to Yahoo email transition scams

Moving your Cox email to Yahoo Mail? Learn about the transition process, from webmail access to email client settings.

22 days ago

How to sync smartphones to Windows computers: Arizona tips...

Data Doctors

Tech tip for Arizonans: How to sync smartphones to Windows computers

Want to learn how to sync smartphones to Windows computers? This article from the Data Doctors explains which steps to take.

29 days ago

(Pexels photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s what a Wi-Fi analyzer app is used for

Wi-Fi has become an essential utility for most homes and making sure the signal is adequate in high usage areas is key.

1 month ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here are all of the pros and cons of HP’s All-In printer plan

Each brand tries to differentiate itself from the rest of the crowd by creating unique features and in HP’s case, the subscription model is their latest offering.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Here are your options for resetting your forgotten passwords