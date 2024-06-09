Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Puma opens huge distribution center in metro Phoenix

Jun 9, 2024

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Global sportswear company Puma has opened its regional distribution center along the Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

The 1 million-square-foot center will process orders from Puma’s wholesale partners and its golf subsidiary Cobra, adding to its distribution footprint in Torrance, California and Whitestown, Indiana, the company said in a May 30 announcement.

“With this project, we have further optimized our logistics footprint in the United States to speed up delivery times and better serve our customers, embodying our mantra of ‘Forever. Faster.’ as we strive to win in this important market,” said Bob Philion, president of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Puma North America, in a statement.

Puma’s highly automated warehouse, at 8900 N. Sarvial Ave. in the Glendale area, features 3.5 miles of conveyer, automatic retrieval and storage systems and a new cubing process for packaging optimization.

The warehouse is part of the 303 Crossroads project developed by Chicago-based Cresset Real Estate Partners and Clarius Partners and also includes a 735,000-square-foot building.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

