PHOENIX — A Chandler man accused of trying to kill his parents has been indicted, authorities said Thursday.

Jeremiah Estel Blair allegedly shot his parents on May 13, 2024.

The 19-year-old set up a camera to record the incident before the shooting, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO).

He even stopped to record the blood left behind after the attempted murder, MCAO said.

Blair later told police he had been planning to kill his parents for years, authorities said. He allegedly considered killing them on Mother’s Day.

What charges is Chandler son accused of trying to kill his parents facing?

Prosecutors indicted Blair on two counts of attempting to commit first-degree murder. This is a class two dangerous felony.

After the shooting, family members told police Blair suffers from a mental health illness, MCAO said.

“We can never truly know what causes a son to attempt to end the lives of the people who raised him,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a news release. “But we can certainly agree it is a heinous act.”

“Our job now is to hold him accountable,” Mitchell said.

Blair is currently in custody on a $750,000 secured appearance bond. His trial is scheduled for September.

