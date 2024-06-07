Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler man accused of trying to kill parents, film murder has been indicted

Jun 7, 2024, 1:00 PM

Jeremiah Estel Blair, pictured above, is 19, police said. (File photos: Chandler Police Department,...

Jeremiah Estel Blair, pictured above, is 19, police said. (File photos: Chandler Police Department, left, Pexels, right)

(File photos: Chandler Police Department, left, Pexels, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Chandler man accused of trying to kill his parents has been indicted, authorities said Thursday.

Jeremiah Estel Blair allegedly shot his parents on May 13, 2024.

The 19-year-old set up a camera to record the incident before the shooting, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO).

He even stopped to record the blood left behind after the attempted murder, MCAO said.

Blair later told police he had been planning to kill his parents for years, authorities said. He allegedly considered killing them on Mother’s Day.

What charges is Chandler son accused of trying to kill his parents facing?

Prosecutors indicted Blair on two counts of attempting to commit first-degree murder. This is a class two dangerous felony.

RELATED STORIES

After the shooting, family members told police Blair suffers from a mental health illness, MCAO said.

“We can never truly know what causes a son to attempt to end the lives of the people who raised him,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a news release. “But we can certainly agree it is a heinous act.”

“Our job now is to hold him accountable,” Mitchell said.

Blair is currently in custody on a $750,000 secured appearance bond. His trial is scheduled for September.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Daniel Holguin, left, and Maria Castillo, right, sit for their haircuts at the Glendale Community C...

David Ulloa Jr./Cronkite News

ClipDart recreates barbershop, salon experience for Glendale older adults

ClipDart responds to the disparity of students of color and vulnerable populations being able to access affordable, quality hair services.

2 hours ago

Peoria police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a child whom he does not have custody...

KTAR.com

Peoria child kidnapped by noncustodial parent, police say

The Peoria Police Department is searching for a noncustodial parent who allegedly kidnapped their child, it said Saturday.

4 hours ago

organ-donation...

Nick Borgia

Arizona sets new record for monthly organ donations in May

A new record for monthly organ donations was set in Arizona for the month of May, officials announced Friday.

5 hours ago

boardwalk-carousel...

Nick Borgia

Arizona Boardwalk announces opening of Boardwalk Carousel

Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex.

6 hours ago

Global sportswear brand Puma has opened its new distribution center in the Glendale area along the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Puma opens huge distribution center in metro Phoenix

Global sportswear company Puma has opened its regional distribution center along the Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

7 hours ago

direct-air-capture...

Nick Borgia

Leading direct air capture manufacturer CarbonCapture signs lease for facility in Mesa

CarbonCapture Inc., a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company signed a lease for a high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Chandler man accused of trying to kill parents, film murder has been indicted