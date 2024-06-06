Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed in crash involving a train in Phoenix

Jun 5, 2024, 9:33 PM

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Phoenix near Van Buren Street and 19th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., David Parrish, a 48-year-old man, was struck by the train, according to a release.

Officers and fire personnel responded and found Parrish in critical condition. He did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later took over the investigation and discovered that Parrish was seen on the train tracks when a train moving southerly approached.

According to authorities, the train’s horn was blown and Parrish got off the tracks, but as crew members readjusted switches and operated the train, Parrish went back onto the train tracks to lay down and was struck and killed.

The operator then stopped the train and paramedics were called.

The investigation remains ongoing, and BNSF Railroads are conducting a separate investigation.

No other information was made available.

