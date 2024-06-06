Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society waives adoption fees for dogs, puppies through Sunday

Jun 6, 2024, 6:18 AM

AHS waiving all dog adoption fees through June 9...

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is throwing dog lovers in the Valley a bone. It’s waiving all dog adoption fees through Sunday.

The temporary drop of adoption fees is made possible through the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

It’s not rare for AHS to waive dogs’ adoption fees for short periods of time. However, this time, the deal is unique because it also applies to puppies. Usually, AHS will waive fees for fully grown dogs — but puppies will still have fees.

This time around, though, AHS fetched a good deal for dog lovers because nonprofit leaders want to get as many animals out of their shelters as possible.

Why is AHS waiving all dog adoption fees through Sunday?

The nonprofit is experiencing severe overcrowding in its three locations:

  • The AHS South Mountain Campus
  • The AHS Papago Park Campus
  • The PetSmart in Scottsdale near Miller and Camelback roads

Altogether, there are nearly 1,500 sick, injured and abused pets in these shelters. More come in every day, so AHS wants to make more room for the dogs coming in.

“AHS is particularly facing challenges in its trauma and intensive care areas as more pets in need of medical care come through its doors each day,” AHS said in a Wednesday announcement. “Additionally, many large breed dogs have been available and looking for their forever homes but unfortunately are sitting on the adoption floor.”

Don’t see a dog you want on the AHS adoption page? Animal lovers can sign up for customizable alerts, which notify them when a new pet that matches their preferences is available.

On top of that, AHS’ 100% adoption guarantee allows any adopter to return a pet for up to 90 days if the pet is no longer wanted.

In addition to the adoption event, more than 100 animals are available as foster pets. Those interested in becoming a foster parent to a pet can sign up online.

