ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Parks and Recreation opens new ADA-accessible playground for children of all abilities

Jun 6, 2024, 4:25 AM

An ADA-accessible playground is now open at Encanto Park. (Phoenix Parks and Recreation photo)

PHOENIX — A new ADA-accessible playground has opened at Phoenix’s Encanto Park. The goal is to provide a safe and inclusive play space for children of all abilities.

“Encanto Park has always been a beloved destination for families in our community. With this new ADA-accessible playground, we are taking a step towards creating an even more inclusive and welcoming environment for all children,” District 4 Councilwoman Laura Pastor said in a press release.

The new playground, open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.,​ sits near the middle of the park and offers children of all abilities the ability to swing, slide and spin while also providing social spaces for sensory play.

A $72,650 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Phoenix helped fund the playground.

Another main attraction is the Sway-fun glider, a wheelchair accessible glider that gives children with mobility limitations the opportunity to swing alongside their friends.

“We are thrilled to offer this new playground that caters to the diverse needs of our community,” Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Director Cynthia Aguilar said in the release. “It is our mission to provide equal access and opportunities for all individuals to enjoy our parks and recreational facilities.”

A communications board sign will offer non-verbal, speech challenged and early-learners the ability to communicate with others. Swings with belts, full bucket seats for infants and molded bucket seats for children with limited upper body strength are other amenities the park offers.

“Supporting the creation of an all-abilities playground means building a world where every child, regardless of their challenges, can experience the joy of play,” Community Service Chair of Kiwanis Club of Phoenix Elizabeth Duncan said in the release. “It’s more than just a playground; it’s a testament to inclusivity, community, and the boundless potential of every child.”

Phoenix Parks and Recreation opens new ADA-accessible playground for children of all abilities