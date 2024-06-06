PHOENIX — The U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Juan Ciscomani is up for election this cycle.

Ciscomani and just one other GOP candidate, Kathleen Winn, will go head-to-head for U.S. House Congressional District 6, which covers most of southeastern Arizona.

The debate on June 5 only featured Winn.

What to know about Arizona US House Congressional District 6 Republican candidates

Ciscomani was the first naturalized American from Mexico to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was born in Hermosillo, Sonora. He was a young boy when his parents brought him and his two younger sisters to pursue a better life in Tucson.

The Republican congressman said he and his family came to the United States through a port of entry. They processed their paperwork to become lawful permanent residents once they were already here with the help from their church.

Winn, a former television reporter who has experience in the marketing and real estate businesses, bills herself as an America First candidate.

She has never held statewide office but has previously run for Ciscomani’s seat and for the mayor of Mesa.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.