Convicted child molester sentenced to 281 years in Arizona prison

Jun 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

Gerardo Estrada received a 281-year sentence for child molestation. (Pexels photo)...

Gerardo Estrada received a 281-year sentence for child molestation. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 281 years in prison for the sexual abuse of five children, authorities said Wednesday.

Gerardo Estrada, 34, is required to serve each day of his 281-year sentence with no possibility of release.

According to authorities, the victims were aged between 5 and 16 years old when the assaults began.

“I’m at a loss for words for what [he] did to me and my [sibling]. No time in prison can make up for the harm you’ve caused,” one of the victims said during the sentencing.

What was Estrada charged with?

A jury found Estrada was guilty of the following counts:

  • Seven counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Three counts of molestation of a child.
  • One count of sexual abuse.

“These young victims endured horrific abuse at an early age. It is truly an act of bravery for each to have summoned the strength to report these crimes,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “They will live with the emotional scars and the painful memories for the rest of their lives. For these reasons and many more, this criminal deserves the punishment imposed by the court.”

