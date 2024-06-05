Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona sheriffs concerned about unfunded mandates in Secure the Border Act

Jun 5, 2024, 12:08 PM

Split image of a Cochise County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the left and a Yavapai County Sheriff's...

Some Arizona sheriffs are expressing concerns about unfunded mandates in the Secure the Border Act. (Facebook Photos/Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photos/Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Some Arizona sheriffs are expressing concern about unfunded mandates in the Secure the Border Act, but a top Republican lawmaker says they shouldn’t be worried.

If voters approve the measure, aka HCR2060, it would be a state crime for noncitizens to enter Arizona through Mexico at any location other than a port of entry.

The Secure the Border Act also would make selling fentanyl that leads to a person’s death a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and it has a provision requiring some government agencies use the federal E-Verify database to confirm a noncitizen’s eligibility for benefits.

RELATED STORIES

However, it’s the illegal entry portion of the proposal that has been controversial, with opponents likening it to SB1070, Arizona’s controversial “show-me-your-papers” law that was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court after being passed in 2010.

HCR2060 would empower state and local law enforcement, including county sheriff’s departments, to arrest people caught crossing into Arizona from Mexico illegally.

The measure, in part, was modeled off a Texas law that is facing legal challenges. The Secure the Border Act has a clause saying the border crossing element can only go into effect if the courts approve Texas’ SB4.

Why are Arizona sheriffs worried about Secure the Border Act funding?

Aside from the legal issues that could arise, there is no mechanism to cover the cost of monitoring the border and housing inmates arrested for illegal crossings.

“Our main concern is that this ballot initiative contains no funding for local law enforcement, and there’s no funding appropriated, and there’s been no funding designated,” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, president of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels echoed Rhodes’ concerns about funding, even though he supports the contents of the Secure the Border Act.

“We understand the frustration, the intent and the spirit behind the bill, we truly do. And we believe the state’s going to pass it,” Dannels told KTAR News’ Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday. “Here’s the thing, and this is why we’re putting people on notice: This is an unfunded mandate for sheriffs and law enforcement.”

Rhodes called on Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and the Republican-led Legislature, which passed HCR2060 on a party-line vote, to step up and provide funding if voters approve the measure.

“You need to honor the will of the majority and you need to put adequate resources to do this because the people in the state are telling you they’re sick to death of this issue and they want action on it. That’s what this is all about,” the Yavapai County sheriff said.

House speaker says funding will be addressed when necessary

However, House Speaker Ben Toma said there’s no reason to address funding until voters pass the measure and the courts give Texas’ SB4 the green light.

“For us to appropriate something before something actually happens doesn’t make any sense,” he told The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

Further, Toma assured the sheriffs that funding won’t be a problem if it gets to that point.

“What I would say is this: The resources are there. The will is there from the Republican caucus to ensure that the sheriffs have whatever tools they need to actually get this done, and this is intended to be another tool in the toolbox,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Coconino National Forest will be under Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions starting Thursday....

KTAR.com

New fire restrictions to begin in 3 national forests, plus State Trust lands across Arizona

Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be implemented across Coconino National Forest on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Executive order on immigration from Biden: Juan Ciscomani's take...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona congressman says Biden’s executive order on border could do more harm than good

Arizona District 6 Rep. Juan Ciscomani dismissed President Joe Biden's executive order on immigration as problematic lip service.

4 hours ago

First 110-degree day of the year expected to be Wednesday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Wednesday could be first 110-degree day of the year in Phoenix, weather expert says

The NWS expects Wednesday to be the first 110-degree day of the year in Phoenix. It's six days before the typical first 110-degree day.

6 hours ago

Barrett Green (Layton Construction), Vice Mayor Jon Edwards (Peoria), Councilmember Bill Patena (Pe...

KTAR.com

Caliber by Greystar marks first completed tenant at Peoria Place

Peoria and Greystar officials celebrated the completion of Caliber, marking the first development of a $500 million mixed-use project.

8 hours ago

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced nearly $7 million in funding for wildfire pre...

KTAR.com

Arizona to strengthen wildfire prevention efforts with $7 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Nearly $7 million will be invested into Arizona's wildfire prevention efforts thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

8 hours ago

Speed limit was recently increased from 55 mph to 65 mph on a portion of Interstate 17...

KTAR.com

Northbound I-17 closed this weekend in north Phoenix for last phase of pavement project

Northbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed this weekend between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona sheriffs concerned about unfunded mandates in Secure the Border Act