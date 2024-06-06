Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House Speaker believes 2025 fiscal year budget agreement is near

Jun 6, 2024, 4:35 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma believes an agreement for the 2025 fiscal year budget could be close.

Toma couldn’t dive into specifics on what’s left to work on but said the combination of him, Senate President Warren Petersen and Gov. Katie Hobbs are close to agreeing on line items within the budget.

“It’s incredibly important that we actually find a way to get to a budget that we can all agree to because we can’t do it without each other,” Toma told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

Last year, Hobbs signed the budget on May 12, but it’s not uncommon for the governor’s signature to come in June. Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed the 2023 budget on June 28 and the 2022 budget on June 30.

What will be in the Arizona 2025 fiscal year budget?

Hobbs, a Democrat, released her budget proposal in January that allocates money to public safety, health care access, education, water, infrastructure and more.

RELATED STORIES

Toma and other Republicans criticized the proposal, which would make changes and provide more oversight to the controversial ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) program.

Toma said he and other Republicans won’t budge when it comes to ESA negotiations.

“I’m going to protect that and that’s something that I’m not going to negotiate on,” Toma said.

Even so, Toma expects that the Republican-controlled Legislature will come to an agreement with Hobbs.

“I can say that behind closed doors, cooler heads have prevailed and that we do have honest conversations and that generally people keep their word, which is very important because if that wasn’t true, we couldn’t have these discussions.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An ADA-accessible playground is now open at Encanto Park. (Phoenix Parks and Recreation photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Parks and Recreation opens new ADA-accessible playground for children of all abilities

A new ADA accessible playground has opened at Encanto Park. The goal is to provide an inclusive play space for children of all abilities. 

11 minutes ago

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning to hikers for parts of Grand Cany...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon warns hikers about dangers of excessive heat with temperatures rising

Due to extreme temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Grand Canyon National Park.

21 minutes ago

Split panel of a map of the Waymo metro Phoenix service area on the left and a hand holding a phone...

Kevin Stone

Waymo adds Desert Ridge, more to Valley service area with expansion that includes tribal land

Waymo added 90 square miles to its robotaxi service area on Wednesday, adding Desert Ridge Marketplace, Salt River Fields and other popular destinations.

31 minutes ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man killed in crash involving a train in Phoenix

A man is dead after he was struck by a train in Phoenix near Van Buren Street and 19th Avenue on Wednesday morning.  https://ktar.com/wp-admin/post-new.php#5576039

7 hours ago

Gerardo Estrada received a 281-year sentence for child molestation. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Convicted child molester sentenced to 281 years in Arizona prison

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 281 years in prison for the sexual abuse of five children, authorities said Wednesday.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo | Mohave County Sheriff's Office)...

Associated Press

SWAT team arrests 2 women in northwest Arizona suspected in 2022 double-homicide case

Authorities say two women wanted in connection with a double-homicide case in Colorado have been arrested in northwest Arizona.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona House Speaker believes 2025 fiscal year budget agreement is near