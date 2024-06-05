Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Man’s body found after suburban Chicago home explodes

Jun 5, 2024, 6:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — The body of a 77-year-old man has been found after a house exploded in suburban Chicago.

First responders found the home leveled after the explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Zurich, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The man’s body later was recovered from the rubble. His identity has not been released.

Tiffany Koch told WLS-TV that she heard the explosion, ran outside and saw the nearby house burning.

“There was this loud boom. I don’t even know how to describe it,” Koch said. “It sounded like a tree fell, but there was no real shaking except for just that quick second.”

Two other homes were damaged. A utility company crew had to dig up gas lines to shut off natural gas to the property. That allowed firefighters to put out the flames, authorities said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Man’s body found after suburban Chicago home explodes