ARIZONA NEWS

Wednesday could be first 110-degree day of the year in Phoenix, weather expert says

Jun 5, 2024, 6:46 AM

First 110-degree day of the year expected to be Wednesday...

Last year's brutal heat wave caused saguaros to lose arms and fall. (File photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(File photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Wednesday could be the first 110-degree day of the year in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.

“Our highest temperature so far this year has been 107, so starting today, we have a good chance of hitting 110 degrees,” Chris Kuhlman with the NWS told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

It’s a far cry from the average high at this time of the year, he added.

“Normal is around 102 degrees, so we’re talking on the order of around 10 degrees above normal,” Kuhlman added.

Furthermore, the average first 110-degree day in Phoenix is June 11.

An NWS hourly weather forecast graph predicted temperatures would rise to their peaks at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

First 110-degree day of the year marks wave of extreme heat over next few days

Not only will Wednesday be hot, but the next two days will get even hotter.

RELATED STORIES

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be 114 degrees, followed by 113 degrees on Friday.

Accordingly, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

Any locals who want to escape the heat may be out of luck, as the dry weather system Phoenix is experiencing spreads far beyond the Valley.

More than half the state is under an excessive heat warning through Friday, including most of southern, central and northwestern Arizona.

“It’s coming in through California and is doing that currently. Essentially, it’s going to be the strongest probably on Thursday, affecting all the way through Nevada and Utah and California and bringing a large area of like at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the next few days,” Kuhlman said.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly after Friday, though.

“That’s going to come up into the desert Southwest, bring a little bit more in the way of clouds,” he said. “It’ll cool us off just a little each day, probably Saturday through Monday.”

The NWS predicts a high of just below 110 degrees on Saturday, with highs in the upper 100s from Sunday to Tuesday.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

