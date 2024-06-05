Phoenix fire leaves man hospitalized from minor burns
Jun 4, 2024, 7:53 PM
(Phoenix FD photo)
PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized with minor burns after he attempted to extinguish a house fire in Phoenix, according to authorities.
Firefighters arrived on scene near Indian School Road and 17th Street around 5:30 p.m. They found a fire that appeared to originate near a garage, spreading to a nearby RV and home.
Crews utilized hose lines and a ladder crew who went to the roof to fight the blaze.
One individual suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire while trying to extinguish flames. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Authorities say it’s unknown whether the man is the homeowner or not.
No firefighters were injured, and fire investigators are working to determine a cause.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.