Phoenix fire leaves man hospitalized from minor burns

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized with minor burns after he attempted to extinguish a house fire in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Firefighters arrived on scene near Indian School Road and 17th Street around 5:30 p.m. They found a fire that appeared to originate near a garage, spreading to a nearby RV and home.

Crews utilized hose lines and a ladder crew who went to the roof to fight the blaze.

One individual suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire while trying to extinguish flames. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say it’s unknown whether the man is the homeowner or not.

No firefighters were injured, and fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

