Animal control officers in Michigan struggle to capture elusive peacock

Jun 4, 2024, 4:30 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Animal control officers in Michigan are struggling to capture an elusive peacock that has been on the loose for at least two days.

A student discovered the peacock on Monday as he was driving to Valley Lutheran High School in Saginaw County, MLive.com reported. Rachel Horton, director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center, said the student decided to bring the peacock with him to school and try to find the owner but the peacock got away, MLive.com reported.

Animal control officers almost captured it Tuesday morning, but it escaped again, leaving the officers with scratches and “a tree-climbing experience that we may need to train on in the future,” Horton said.

The center is now seeking donations to buy a $150 animal capture net.

Citizens have been trying to capture the bird as well, to no avail, Horton said.

The identity of the peacock’s owner remains a mystery, she said.

