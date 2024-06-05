PHOENIX — Nearly $7 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law led by Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will be invested into Arizona’s wildfire prevention efforts, the senators announced Monday.

“Through my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re investing more than $6.8 million to strengthen Arizona’s wildfire response, keeping communities and loved ones safe from increasingly dangerous fires,” Sinema said in a news release.

The funding comes from a Community Wildfire Defense Grant program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorizes $1 billion to be used over five years through the grants.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is strengthening Arizona communities’ response to wildfire threats. This will make a real difference in the lives of Arizonans by ensuring they have the tools to face and manage wildfire risks,” Kelly added.

The roughly-$6.9 million will be distributed across six initiatives in the state.

Where will the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding be directed?

$2,364,129 to Tucson Audubon Society — Patagonia Roadside Hazardous Fuels Management.

$3,721,072 to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management — Hualapai Mountain Community Wildfire Protection.

$250,000 to Greater Flagstaff Forests Partnership Inc. — Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Coconino County.

$250,000 to City of Flagstaff — Greater Flagstaff Region Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update.

$135,000 to Cochise County Emergency Management — Cochise County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Rewrite.

$178,160 to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management — Santa Cruz County Wildfire Protection Plan.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.