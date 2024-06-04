Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Stolen classic car restored by Make-A-Wish Foundation is recovered in Michigan

Jun 4, 2024, 1:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A classic car restored with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation was recovered Tuesday, two weeks after it was stolen with a flat tire from the side of a Michigan highway, authorities said.

Police got a tip and discovered the 1968 Ford Galaxie in a yard in Vevay Township, the Ingham County sheriff’s office said.

“There is some bad in this world, but the good in this world conquered this time!!” Rachel Agnello said on Facebook after the car was found.

Her husband, Joshua, said he was driving the Galaxie on May 22 when a tire blew out on Interstate 496 in Lansing.

He told WILX-TV that he pulled off the highway and left the vehicle. It was gone when Agnello returned two hours later.

He said the car has been in his family since 1991 and that he restored it 18 years ago with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Agnello has cystic fibrosis.

The sheriff’s office said it was “elated to play a small part in returning the car.” It is seeking more information about the theft.

