PHOENIX — Arizonans are being invited to play an active role in the shaping of Arizona’s solid waste management strategy that has been unchanged for over three decades.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is working on aligning the current Arizona Solid Waste Management Plan with the evolving landscape of solid waste management. This includes trash reduction, reuse, recycling and composting.

Those with a knowledge of waste – including local business owners, tribal nations, cities and counties – are encouraged to lend their voices to the development of a new and improved Integrated Solid Waste & Materials Management Plan (ISWMMP).

ADEQ intends for this new plan to reflect updated objectives and strategies to move Arizona toward a sustainable future.

“By listening to the voices of our communities, we’re not just addressing today’s challenges; we’re laying the groundwork for a more resilient and sustainable future for everyone in Arizona,” said Karen Peters, ADEQ cabinet executive officer. “Waste reduction and smart waste management are at the heart of our mission, and we want to empower community members to be a part of the solution.”

The public engagement process will consist of multiple rounds of in-person and virtual meetings across the state. ADEQ will host three rounds of in-person public meetings – in Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff – and three virtual meetings. These in-person meetings are planned for June and November of 2024 as well as April of 2025.

Get full details about the process and public engagement opportunities here.

