ARIZONA NEWS

Fire restrictions to begin Thursday at Coconino National Forest

Jun 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

Coconino National Forest will be under Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions starting Thursday....

Coconino National Forest will be under Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions starting Thursday. (Coconino National Forest Photo)

(Coconino National Forest Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Due to a number of conditions and factors being met, Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will begin across the entirety of Coconino National Forest at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire restrictions are implemented under certain criteria, including reasons such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, wood stoves and smudge pots are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site.

Another exemption is using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels, which is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Fire restrictions exist to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit exposure to the public during in the midst of dangerous fire conditions. They typically remain in effect until the area receives widespread precipitation.

Any violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

